Steph And Ayesha Curry ‘Whine & Kotch’ In Celebrating MVP Trophy

Steph Curry wife Ayesha Curry pulls out her ‘baddest’ whine as the couple continues their celebration following last week’s NBA title wine for GSW.

The couple has been celebrating since the Golden State Warriors won over the Celtics to take home the NBA 2022 championship trophy.

Steph Curry also won MVP for the championship as he added to his indomitable basketball career.

Ayesha and Steph Curry were seen celebrating Friday night, and they were seen rapping to NBA YoungBoy’s “Nevada.” While Ayesha seemed out of it as she struggled with the lyrics, she didn’t have a problem dancing to

Ayesha shared a video of her back it up on Steph to the late J Capri and Charly Black’s “Whine and Kotch.”

Ayesha wrote a caption noting that she had a plastic plate as a fan because it was hot in the venue. Steph attempted to keep up with Ayesha, who is Jamaican and has been seen before, showing off her whining skills.

Meanwhile, even though he’s an MVP I’m basketball, Steph is nowhere near a skilled dancer, as many fans pointed out.

“It’s giving hold on. This how you and your sister got here,” one fan said.

“Steph… I’m a need you to get some rhythm,” another said.

“Curry un seasoned my boi has no rhythm,” another said.

“I wonder how it feels to have your soulmate and everything you could ever dream of in life. They’re blessed,” another person said.

The Curry’s have lots to celebrate after his team; the Golden State Warriors became the NBA champions for the fourth time in the last eight years last weekend.

Curry is also instrumental in the team’s win, leading the Warriors’ 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics and walking away with his first-ever Finals MVP.

Curry finished the Finals averaging 31.2 points, had six rebounds, five assists, and had the most 3-pointers leading into the finals.