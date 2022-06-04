Steps are being taken to ensure public safety during the hurricane season

Vincentians have been assured that steps are being taken to ensure the safety of residents in various communities, as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season gets underway.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he spoke of some of the projects being implemented, during a radio message to mark the start of the Season, on Wednesday June 1st.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-BRIDGES.mp3

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which got underway on Wednesday June 1st is predicted to be an above-average Season.

The Season is expected to produce more than fourteen named Storms, seven Hurricanes and three major Hurricanes.