Stoke City and Huddersfield draw in English Championship match – NBC SVG

Stoke City’s substitute, Jacob Brown blasted a superb second-half equaliser to earn sixth-placed, Huddersfield Town a 1-1 draw in their English Championship match at Huddersfield Town yesterday.

It looked like Huddersfield Town luck had run-out when Josh Koroma’s hugely deflected goal put them ahead in the 27th minute, just six minutes after he could have been sent off for a totally unpunished knee-high challenge which connected with Stoke City’s defender, Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Stoke City then had two strong penalty claims turned down before they finally drew level when Brown shot home from 18 yards.

That was enough to lift Stoke City up a place to 10th before the rest of the weekend Championship fixtures.