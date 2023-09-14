Students competing in the Environmentally Friendly Schools Competition received a number of recommendations

A number of suggestions have been put forward for students who would be participating in the Environmentally Friendly Schools Competition, organized by the Central Water and Sewage Authority, CWSA.

The CWSA is implementing the initiative, in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Unit, the Public Health Department, the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited, VINLEC and Coreas Distribution Limited.

Delivering remarks at the launch on Tuesday, Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan advised schools to choose a project which is inclusive.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/CWSA-COMPETITION.mp3

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin-Jack commended the CWSA for introducing the programme.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/CWSA-COMPETITION-1.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel