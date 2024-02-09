Students receive $500 award

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has outlined a number of reasons why he saw it fit to reward students for their academic performance in the May-June external examinations last year.

On Friday close to eight hundred students were presented with the five-hundred dollar award from the Government, at a ceremony at the SVG Community College, Villa Campus.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony Dr. Gonsalves who is also the minister with responsibility for Tertiary Education said the monies will assist the students with payment for their exams.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PM-MONEY-1.mp3

The Prime Minister said the five hundred dollar reward will also assist the youth to prepare for the job market.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/PM-MONEY-2.mp3