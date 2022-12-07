Students thank Sandals for remembering those without this Christmas Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sandals descended upon St Lawrence Primary School like St Nicholas, causing the students to erupt with glee.

Armed with a truckload of toys and gifts, only smiles and laughter could be heard at the Worthing, Christ Church educational facility.

Sandals Foundation annually donates to schools across the island during the Yuletide season through its Christmas Toy Drive. The Christmas Toy Drive is a celebratory event where Sandals Barbados staff members give back to the community and spread Christmas cheer.

St Lawrence Primary has been an annual recipient, as it was adopted by the charity since 2013.

One of the recipients, head girl 10-year-old Khristal Dhanraj, supported the initiative by Sandals Barbados because not all of the students got to feel spirit of Christmas.

“It feels good that Sandals bring presents because some children cannot afford to buy certain presents,” said the Class Four student.

Head boy, Amari Hutson added that this might be the only gift some children will get.

“Some children don’t have gifts and it is just really an assistance for others who don’t have anything,” he remarked.

Nursery teacher, Shanda Callender told Loop the presents will “bring a little joy” to the students.

“It allows the children to have gifts especially those who wouldn’t be fortunate enough to have them and bring a little joy to their faces in the midst of the Christmas season. I think it is a wonderful thing that they are doing,” said the teacher.

Public relations manager of Sandals Barbados, revealed that the festivities will extend throughout the month, where staff members will be treated to hampers next week and head out to senior citizen homes to offer assistance.

