Sudan’s Prime Minister resigns amid violent anti-coup protests that have left at least 57 people dead

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned, according to a video address from Hamdok posted Sunday on the verified YouTube account of the Prime Minister’s office.

The announcement came after three protesters were killed by Sudanese security forces during anti-coup demonstrations near the capital Sunday, the civilian-allied Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (SCDC) said.

Two of the protesters were shot in the chest while the third died from a “violent injury directly to the head,” the SCDC said.

Various news agencies and social media videos showed groups of demonstrators running through plumes of white tear gas smoke and dispersing from the sound of purported gunfire.

The demonstrations followed internet and mobile phone network outages.

