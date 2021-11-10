Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Shatters Apple Music Records For Biggest R&B Album Debut

Summer Walker’s new album “Still Over It” is serving what fans have been craving for and has not disappointed as it is now the biggest album debut ever by a female artist on Apple Music.

The sultry singer’s album has been the talk of the town, literally! Not only for the content of the lyrics, which gives insight into Summer Walker‘s pain and relationship with ex-boyfriend London on Da Track, who is also the father of her child and co-producer of the album but also for the fact it is an awesome masterpiece.

Her album has been predicted to hit No. 1 debut on the charts, but even before getting there, the singer has already added several milestones to her belt, including being the biggest R&B album to debut on Apple Music.

According to Apple Music, within just 24 hours of being launched, the singer broke several records on Apple Music, as well as other platforms.

Apple Music also noted that Still Over It is also the biggest R&B album debut of all time on Apple Music, and it is also No. 1 on Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart. The album, which uses a tracklist that metaphorically chronicles Summer processing her hurt to using ‘Ciara’s prayer’ to move on, also sees all of the songs on the album ranking among the top 22 songs on the all-genre top songs chart.

Meanwhile, the YouTube video for “Bitter” is also the No. 1 trending song on YouTube. At the same time, “No Love” featuring SZA is set to be Summer’s biggest debut on Spotify, surpassing her song “Ex For A Reason,” which had the biggest first-day numbers on Spotify.

Walker reacted to the news about her Apple Music debut record: “wow they got a b***h on the news,” she said in one post.

She also reposted a list of her album’s achievements, including being No. 1 in 40 markets globally and being No. 1 in five markets on iTunes.

Walker’s fans have also created memes and stories about her album, including the narrative that it is helping “many girls heal from a toxic relationship.”

Days ago, the album was predicted to chart 185-210K for the first week. The album is said to be the first No. 1 and biggest female R&B debut since Beyonce’s Lemonade.