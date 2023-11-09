Sunil Narine retires from International and Regional Cricket

Off-spinner, Sunil Narine announced his retirement from international and regional List A cricket last Sunday, ahead of the final preliminary match for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the CG United Super50 Cup.

The 35-year-old, Narine made his debut for the West Indies in India in 2011 and his last appearance was also against India in Guyana in 2019.

He played in 122 matches, including 6 Tests, 65 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 51 Twenty/20 Internationals.

He was a member of the West Indies team which won the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in 2012 when they beat Sri Lanka in Colombo. He played a crucial role with the ball in the victory, with three wickets as West Indies won by 36 runs.