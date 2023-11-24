Supplementary Estimates Numbers one to five passed in Parliament

Supplementary Estimates Numbers one to five were passed yesterday in Parliament amid much debate.

Speaking during yesterday’s debate Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves explained that they were seeking approval by way of supplementary estimates to spend additional money on the Modern Port Project and monies spent by special warrant for certain urgent expenditure in recent years.

Minister Gonsalves explained that they have spent $125 million dollars budgeted for the port for this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/SUPPLEMENTARY1.mp3

The Minister noted, however that total projected expenditure for the end of this year is $162 230 516.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/SUPPLEMENTARY2.mp3

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3