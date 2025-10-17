World News
Supplies remain ‘critically low’ in Gaza as Israel continues to delay aid
17 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 17 Oct 202517 Oct 2025
- Palestinians in Gaza say they are still desperate for food, water and other necessities of life despite the week-old ceasefire.
- An Israeli government agency says the opening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for the movement of people will continue to be delayed.
