SUSGREN appeals to Sea Moss producers to ensure their products are of the highest quality

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) is appealing to Sea Moss Producers across the country to ensure that their products are of the highest quality to be able to compete on the global market.

The Non-Governmental Organization recently wrapped up a year-long program, which was aimed at assisting with the continued development of the Sea Moss Industry.

SUSGREN’s Technical Officer, Audwin Andrews said while the Sea Moss Industry has tremendous potential for people to earn a living, producers must pay close attention to the quality of their products.

Eighteen Sea Moss Producers across the country successfully completed the Sea Moss Development project which was hosted under the United Nation’s GEF Small Grants Programme.