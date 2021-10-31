Suspect arrested in Tokyo train knife attack

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The man told investigators that he “wanted to kill people and be given a death penalty” and had hoped to kill at least two people, according to the police.

He was arrested at the scene by Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the suspect was arrested after brandishing a knife and starting a fire on a moving train around 8 pm (7 am ET) near Kokuryo Station in Chofu City. The train was bound for Shinjuku Station.

The alleged attacker used cigarette lighter fluid, causing large flames to rise briefly and burning some seats, NHK reported citing police.

