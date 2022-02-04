Suspected Chinese hackers hit News Corp with ‘persistent cyberattack’ in January

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)News Corp suffered a “persistent cyberattack” in January, the company said Friday, and investigators believe Chinese spies may be responsible.

The media conglomerate, whose publications include The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post, said the hack targeted one of its IT providers and that the attackers succeeded in stealing some unspecified data.

News Corp ( NWS ) hired cybersecurity firm Mandiant ( MNDT ) to investigate the breach. The firm “assesses that those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests,” David Wong, vice president of consulting at Mandiant, said in a statement.

The incident did not appear to affect systems holding customer and financial data, News Corp said.