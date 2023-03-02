Suzette Jackson elected president of the SVG basketball federation

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation has a new Executive, elected at yesterday’s Annual General Meeting at the Conference Room of Paradise Inn Hotel at Villa.

Suzette Jackson was elected President, replacing Rohan Providence. Winston Snagg is 1st Vice President; Ramon Johnson, 2nd Vice President; Lindell Tittle, 3rd Vice President; Givin Forde, General Secretary; Tevin Bynoe, Treasurer; and Jade Peters, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

The Federation’s Annual Report was presented and adopted, but Financial Statements were not presented.