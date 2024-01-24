SVG advertised in Forbes Magazine and The New York Times

Destination SVG was advertised in several popular international publications including Forbes Magazine and the New York Times newspaper last year.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James made the disclosure at the Inaugural State of the Tourism Address yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/MARKETING-SVG.mp3

Minister James said that in 2024, the destination’s marketing drive will be intensified and for the very first time reach 10 billion global media hits across all source markets.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/MARKETING-SVG1.mp3

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism