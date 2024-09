A MoneyGram services continue to be affected locally due to a global network outage.

Director of Postal Services at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Services, Jacqueline Adams-Ollivierre says they were informed about the network outage on the weekend.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/MONEY-GRAM.mp3

Adams-Olliviere is urging the public to continue to exercise patience until the matter is resolved.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/MONEY-GRAM2.mp3