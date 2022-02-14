SVG and Antigua and Barbuda wins opening matches of the Regional Netball tournament – NBC SVG

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Antigua and Barbuda won the opening matches of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Netball Tournament at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica yesterday as rain allowed two of the three scheduled matches.

St Vincent and the Grenadines had the better of St Kitts and Nevis in the second match, led 14-9 in the first quarter, 30-17 in the second, 51-25 in the third, and eventually won 62-33 after several interruptions for rain.

The lead scorers for St Vincent and the Grenadines were goal-shoot, Mary-Anne Frederick with 52 from 60 attempts, and Shelissa Davis 10 of her 16 attempts.

In yesterday evening’s first match, Antigua and Barbuda dominated Dominica leading in the four quarters 12-8, 29-15, 40-21, 53-24.

The third scheduled match between St Lucia and guest team, Barbados had to be re-scheduled to this morning because of the rain.

OECS countries Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines are participating in the Tournament and competing for the Gloria Ballantyne Trophy. Barbados is the Guest team. Defending champions, Grenada are not competing this year.

Before the start of the matches, there was an Opening Ceremony which included a Parade of the Teams and addresses by Netball, government and Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Officials.

In tomorrow’s matches, St Kitts and Nevis will play against Barbados. Antigua and Barbuda will meet St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines will oppose Dominica.