SVG and Cuba sign MOU that benefits Fishermen

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of Cuba was signed here this week to give 20 young men an opportunity for training in the Fisheries sector.

Delivering remarks during the signing ceremony at Cabinet Room, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceasar, said the MOU will focus mainly on Fisheries assistance and technical support over the next year.

Minister Ceasar stressed that this is all part of South- South co-operation under the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) and this augments the government’s existing programmes in fisheries such as the 2-million-dollar Fleet Expansion Programme.

A Cuban delegation arrived here on September 6, and includes Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Javier Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez, Head of Division, Carlos Alberto Alvarez Candelario and International Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Jose Antonio Buides Ca-sanas.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Javier Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez and Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Jose Manuel Ventura signed on behalf of the Republic of Cuba.