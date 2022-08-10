SVG and Taiwan continues to strengthen ties

President of the Republic of China, Taiwan, has underscored her Government’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The President was speaking yesterday as she received Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and his delegation, at the Presidential Office in Taipei City.

President Tsai said the two countries have overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to expand cooperation to advance national welfare in areas spanning economic transformation and women’s empowerment.

She also thanked Prime Minister Gonsalves for speaking in support of Taiwan at many international events, stating that his staunch backing during China’s military exercises in waters around Taiwan is sincerely appreciated.

In his response, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the relations between the two countries are grounded in unbreakable people-to-people links. St. Vincent and the Grenadines will never allow any independent activity to interfere with its bilateral collaboration with Taiwan.

Following the meeting, President Tsai witnessed the signing of the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, the Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons and the Letter of Intent on Higher Education.

Meanwhile, Speaking on Radio last night Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke about the importance of the agreements signed yesterday with officials from the Republic of China, Taiwan.