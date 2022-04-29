SVG appoints new Resident Ambassador to Venezuela

A new Resident Ambassador for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to take up duties in Venezuela from the first week in May.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday.

The Prime Minister said that experienced Diplomat Gareth Bynoe will take up the position next month, to replace former Ambassador Andreas Wickham, who has retired.

Dr. Gonsalves said Mr. Bynoe is currently at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The Prime Minister said Mr. Bynoe has already begun preparing to take up his new post in Venezuela.

