SVG Archery Federation names team for this year’s World Archery Caribbean Development Championship

The Archery Federation of St Vincent and the Grenadines has named a 7-member team for this year’s World Archery Caribbean Development Championship in Tobago from 29th September to 1st October.

The team is Jared Nichols (Under-21 Men), Ian Gibson (Senior Men), Richol Richards (Senior Women), Marese Burgin (Senior Women), Mariel Burgin (Senior Women), and Divya Jiandani (Under-18 Women).

The Federation has reported a successful “Try Archery” Event last weekend at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Gymnastics Facility at the decommissioned E. T. Joshua Airport at Arnos Vale.

The event introduced several persons including a para-competitor to Archery, and was able to raise some funds for the developement of the sport.

The Federation said that from next month it will move its range to the Sir Vincent Beach National Stadium at Diamond where Archers would have a full 70-metre practice facility, and enable the Federation to expand training for competitive archers, beginners and recreational archers.

This year’s National Archery Championships will take place on 26th and 27th August at the Sir Vincent Beach National Stadium at Diamond.

It will include competition in the Men’s and Women’s categories over a distance of 30 metres with a target face of 80 centre metres.

Photo credit: World Archery Americas