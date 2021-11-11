SVG beats Barbados in the group C CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup qualifying Championship

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines beat Barbados 2-0 in Group C of the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup qualifying Championship in the Dominican Republic yesterday.

Oryan Velox converted a penalty in the 61st minute, and Bishon Richards sealed the win with his penalty in the 68th minute.

Also, yesterday, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua won places in the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup qualifying Championship after winning Groups C and D respectively.

St Vincent and the Grenadines finished on 6 points in C, the same a Puerto Rico, but missed out on qualifying because of goal-difference.

Yesterday, Puerto Rico gained a 6-0 victory over Bermuda in Group C, the Cayman Islands had a 5-2 win over the US Virgin Islands in Group D, and Nicaragua beat Guyana 5-0, also in Group D.

Today, St Maarten and the British Virgin Islands Dominica will meet in Group A, with a second Group A match between Dominica and Curacao. Also, today, Anguilla will play against St Martin in Group B, and Belize will oppose the Dominican Republic also in Group B.