The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

St Vincent and the Grenadines won their second match at the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifying Tournament by beating St Lucia 49-36 last night at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ next match will be against Barbados this evening at a quarter past seven Eastern Caribbean Time.

Also, last night, Trinidad and Tobago defeated Grenada 66-42 in the top of the Table match.