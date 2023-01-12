SVG Bureau of Standards launches tourism standards

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards has recently launched three tourism standards that will be used as a bench mark in the local tourism industry.

In an interview with NBC News, the Executive Director of the SVG Bureau of Standards Mr. Ezra Ledger outlined the importance of these standards.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/STANDARDS.mp3

Mr. Ledger also highlighted the two general coverage standards of the Bureau of Standards.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/GENERAL-STANDARDS.mp3

Mr. Ledger noted that packaging goes a long way in getting initial attraction to a product and he is urging other agencies to use these standards launched by the Bureau of Standards to improve their product offerings.