St Vincent and the Grenadines has called for an immediate cessation, on all sides, of the hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters made the call during a high level United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on the theme: “Women’s Participation in International Peace and Security – from theory to practice.

Photo credit: Minister Keisal Peters