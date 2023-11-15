SVG Caribbean Digital Transformation Project to host consultation in Bequia

The Implementation Unit of the SVG Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), will host a consultation in the Grenadine Island of Bequia next week.

The Consultation aims to introduce persons who are not yet familiar with the project to it, explain the project in detail and how they can benefit from this project once it is fully implemented.

It will also seek to answer questions and or concerns from residents and provide clarity on issues of concern.

The consultation will take place on Wednesday November 22nd, 2023, at the Bequia Anglican Primary School, beginning at 6pm.

Those in attendance will include Project coordinator, Winston George, Communications officer, Jennifer Richardson, and a consultant from the firm Ernst & Young.

The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project is a five-year government project, funded by the World Bank which seeks to increase access to services, technologies and skills by governments, businesses, and individuals in the participating Eastern Caribbean countries, those countries being, St. Lucia, Dominica, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The project has been ongoing in this country over the past two and a half years and is being funded to the tune of US$30,000,000.00.

Photo credit: SVG Caribbean Digital Transformation Project