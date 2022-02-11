SVG catches the attention of potential investors in Dubai – NBC SVG

Several aspects of Vincentian culture will be showcased during this country’s National Day at the Dubai Expo on Monday February 14th, Valentine’s Day.

Invest SVG is spearheading this country’s participation at the Expo, which is expected to climax on March 31st this year.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will be engaged in high level discussions with several Officials, while in Dubai.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SVG-DISCUSSIONS.mp3

Ms. Mark says several Companies have already expressed interest in investing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SVG-INVESTMENT.mp3

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who left the State yesterday for Dubai, says he is looking forward to a successful visit.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/PM-IN-LONDON.mp3

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the State on February 21st.