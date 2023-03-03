SVG Chamber of Industry and Commerce signs MOU with the Korean International Trade Association

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chamber of Industry and Commerce has welcomed the partnership established between the Chamber and the Korean International Trade Association (KITA).

The Korean delegation which is visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Chamber at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room on Tuesday.

Executive Director of the Chamber Anthony Regisford highlighted the guidelines covered under the MOU.

Mr. Regisford said the MOU also lays the groundwork for co-operation between both entities.

This country’s investment promotions agency Invest SVG, which hosted Tuesday’s meeting, says the visit is expected to provide a catalyst that would facilitate economic co-operation between Korea and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean.