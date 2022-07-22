SVG Coast Guard Commander begins pre-retirement leave on July 25th

After 36 years of service, the Commander of the SVG Coast Guard Service, Brenton Cain will be proceeding on pre-retirement leave on July 25, 2022.

And, the Police Force hosted a final parade and inspection of the guard in Mr. Cain’s honour, at the Calliaqua Hard Court.

Following the parade, there was an official ceremony which included remarks from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph.

He thanked Mr. Cain for his contribution to the Constabulary over the years.

