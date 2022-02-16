SVG continues to flourish at the ongoing International Expo – NBC SVG

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo Adams said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be well represented at the ongoing International Expo in Dubai.

Speaking during a live interview from Dubai this morning on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk program, Mr. Adams said aspects of Vincy Mas are being showcased at the event.

Mr. Adams said the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Pavilion being hosted by Invest SVG continues to be a huge hit at the Dubai Expo, showcasing a range of Vincentian products, investment opportunities and other aspects of the country.

Meanwhile Co-ordinator of Creative and Cultural Industries in the Ministry of Culture, Rodney Small gave the assurance that the Vincentian delegation will continue to do it’s best to ensure that this country is well represented at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

He said members of the local delegation have been commended for their professionalism, discipline and creativity, at all levels of the presentations during the Expo.

