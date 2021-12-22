SVG continues to receive positive reviews at the Dubai Expo – NBC SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines pavilion continues to receive positive reviews at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark, said a number of Vincentians who are in Dubai are continuing to visit the Expo, along with other visitors who are eager to learn more about St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Mark said the Dubai Expo presents an ideal opportunity for this country to attract global investors and work is continuing to promote the country as a destination for Tourism and other investment opportunities.

She said Vincentian Entertainer, Skinny Fabulous was among those visiting the pavilion recently.