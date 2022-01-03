SVG continues to receive support for the ongoing Volcano Recovery Programme – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided an update on the ongoing support which St. Vincent the Grenadines is receiving from various entities, for the ongoing Volcano Recovery Programme.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme, Dr. Gonsalves said the Mustique Charitable Trust is collaborating with some local government entities to assist with the re-building process.

The Prime Minister said the Government is benefitting from other collaborative initiatives with the Mustique Company.