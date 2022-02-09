SVG continues to take care of persons living with HIV – NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to put measures in place to ensure that people living with HIV/AIDS are well taken care of.

So says HIV/AIDS Coordinator for Public Sector Entities and Board Member of the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV/AIDS, Winfield Tannis-Abbott.

He tells NBC News that the CARE SVG Organization continues to provide food packages for people living with HIV through the Ministry of Health.

He is also appealing to people living with HIV to follow the Safety Guidelines and protocols in place to manage the COVID19 pandemic.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/CARE1.mp3

Mr. Tannis says they continue to put measures in place to ensure the well-being of people living with HIV.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/CARE2.mp3