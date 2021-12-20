SVG Cricket Association announces the postponement of its Annual General Meeting – NBC SVG

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting to 5th February next year because of disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association said that it had been advised by the Auditors that it would not be possible to complete the audit of the Annual Accounts for 2020/21 within the usual timeline.

The Association’s Annual General Meeting at which the Annual Report and Audited Accounts are required to be presented, is constitutionally due by 30th December each year.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has also announced that the Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship would begin on 12th February next year, and that teams wishing to participate must submit proof of each player’s vaccination status.

The Association said that each Player must be at a minimum, two weeks fully vaccinated before being allowed to participate in the Championship. Only players who have received exemptions from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be exempt.