SVG Diaspora Committee of New York to host virtual Community Dialogue

Matters relating to the viability and sustainability of the Vincentian Diaspora community will be addressed at a virtual Community Dialogue.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York will host the event on Thursday.

Chairperson of the Diaspora Committee, Sherrill-Ann Mason says the event will recognize the contributions and impact of community leaders they have lost over the last few years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MISS-MASON1.mp3

Ms. Mason says they will also be engaged in a discussion on the way forward for the Vincentian Diaspora Community, in a rapidly changing world.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MISS-MASON2.mp3

The Vincy Diaspora Community Dialogue will be held on Thursday November 30th, 2023 beginning at 7:30pm via Zoom.