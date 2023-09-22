SVG Ex Teachers of  New York to hold Panel Discussion on issues related to social media

Issues relating to Social Media will be discussed here next month, during a Panel Discussion to be hosted by the SVG Ex Teachers of New York.

The discussion will focus on the topic: Social Media Today Creates No Less or Greater Challenge to Society Than Radio and Television Sixty Years Ago.

The panelists will be Minister of Urban Development – Benarva Browne; Historian – Adrian Fraser; Member of Internet Society and President of Paralympics Association – Rudy Daniel and Radio Announcer on We FM Christal Olliver

The Moderator will be former Principal – Joy Matthews.

The panel discussion will be held at Frenches House on Thursday October 19th beginning at 7pm.