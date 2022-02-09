SVG Football Federation signs agreement with IFGA – NBC SVG

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has engaged International Football Heritage Agency (IFGA) to identify footballers of Vincentian descent around the world who may be playing professionally, semi-professionally or at the College level, and who may be eligible to represent the St Vincent and the Grenadines Men’s and Women’s Senior teams.

Under the terms of a recent Agreement between IFGA and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, IFGA will recruit the players and provide the Federation with information such as the clubs the players represent, their attained standard of play, match footage, as well as other personal details and contact information which will be entered into the Federation’s database for future use.

The partnership between the Federation and IFHA will serve provide extensive match analysis of the players, as well as accurate player statistic and history, and would enable the Federation to have access to training camps, matches and tournaments.

In addition, IFHA will become the official vendor for the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s merchandise and replicas via their online platform.