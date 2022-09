The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

There is said to be a growing demand regionally for livestock from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture, forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar

In light of this, Minister Caesar is urging Farmers to begin to think of medium and large-scale production in order to meet the demand.

