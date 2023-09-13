SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship begins this weekend

This year’s SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will begin this weekend with matches at the Park Hill Playing Field and the Buccament Playing Field.

On Saturday, Veejays North Windward Masters will play against Stanley Browne Stubbs Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field and Cato’s Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters will oppose Strokes Masters at the Buccament Playing Field at 2.00 p. m.

Sunday’s matches will be between Ptani Masters and Davis Construction Bequia Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field at 10.00 a. m. Civil and Architectural Park Hill Masters against North East Masters also at Park Hill at 2.00 p. m, and Budgmart Pastures Masters versus the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters at Buccament Playing Field at 2.00 p. m.

11 teams are competing this year. Defending Champions, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters; North East Masters; Budgmart Pastures Masters; Davis Construction Bequia Masters; VeeJays North Windward Masters; Civil and Architectural Solutions Park Hill Masters; Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters; Cato’s Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters; Sion Hill Masters; Ptani Masters and Strokes Masters.