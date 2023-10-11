SVG Medical Association to hold Annual Pink Cap City Walk and Rally this Friday

The SVG Medical Association is preparing to hold the Annual Pink Cap City Walk and Rally this Friday October 13th as part of the activities to observe this country’s 44th anniversary of Independence.

Cultural Officer in the Ministry of Culture, Maxine Browne said the annual program will again be held to bring awareness on issues relating to Breast Cancer.

She is encouraging females across the country to ensure that they are in optimal health and that they continue to seek education about Breast CANCER.

This year’s activities are being held with the theme: Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People, Our Identity, Road to 45.

Photo credit: NBC Files