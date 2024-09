As the country continues to experience a prolonged heat season, livestock farmers are being advised to ensure that there is proper ventilation and cooling mechanism in place.

The advice has come from Forecaster at the SVG Meteorological Services, Gregory Cato.

Cato also says that the near record water temperatures could impact the catching of reef fish.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/HEAT-RISE.mp3