SVG might not be able to satisfy high demand for livestock – Minister Caesar says

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Saboto Caesar is predicting that St. Vincent and the Grenadines would not be able to satisfy the other markets they are in discussion with for livestock export.

Speaking on the API’s Marnin SVG, the agriculture minister explained that there is a significant growing demand locally along with the demand to export 1000 cattle per year to Grenada.

Minister Caesar further explained that the government wanted to build a platform to export cattle which also created a demand.

