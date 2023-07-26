SVG names it CONCCAF Boys Under-15 Football squad

A 28-member St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-15 Football squad has been named for the CONCCAF Boys Under-15 Football Championship in the Dominican Republic next month.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in Group J with the U. S Virgin Islands and French Guiana.

Their match against the U.S Virgin Islands will be on 8th August, and against French Guiana on 9th August.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Boys Under-15 were second in the 2022 FCU Tournament.

The CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championship was last played in 2019 in Florida, the USA. The 2021 Tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.