SVG names Senior Men’s team for the WINLOTT Windward Islands 50-Overs Cricket Championship

A 14-member St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men’s team has been named for the WINLOTT Windward Islands 50-Overs Cricket Championship here in St Vincent and the Grenadines from 25th September.

The team will be led by former West Indies batsman, Sunil Ambris, with Desron Maloney as Vice-Captain.

The other members are Romano Pierre, Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy, Dillon Douglas, Kenneth Dember, Dean Browne, Daurius Martin, Tilron Harry, Othneil Lewis, Ray Jordan, Deron Greaves and Rasheed Frederick.

Four reserves have also been named. Shaman Hooper, Solomon Bascombe, Watson Seaton and Richie Richards.

Dyke Cato is Manager. Lindon James, Head Coach. And Javid Harry, Assistant Coach.