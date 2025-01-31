SVG Wins Gold Medal in 2025 Caribbean STEM Olympiads with Garifuna Language project  Firearm, Cannabis, and Thousands in Cash Seized as RSVGPF Cracks Down on Illegal Activity  Coca-Cola bottling company to acquire St. Vincent Brewery Ltd  SVG National Trust announces closure of Fort Duvernette  Government &amp; Opposition  generally agree on SVG’s Tourism direction  St. Vincent Brewery launches programme to help young athletes with essential sports gear 
Local News

SVG National Trust announces closure of Fort Duvernette 

31 January 2025
A One News SVG image of Fort Duvernette

By Admin. Updated 12:07 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust recently announced that Fort Duvernette is currently closed to the public due to safety concerns.

In a press release on January 30, 2025 SVG National Trust explained that after a thorough assessment, the site has been determined to present hazards to its users.

“We urge everyone to adhere to this closure and avoid attempting to visit the fort during this period. Persons choosing to conduct business with unauthorized operators will do so at their own risk. The National Trust continues to be committed to preserving the safety of our national heritage sites. ” the press release said.

SVG National Trust said that they appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter.

 

