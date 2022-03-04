SVG now at a total of 12 active Covid-19 cases – NBC SVG

There are now 12 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after five recoveries were recorded on Wednesday.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says one new positive case of Covid 19 was recorded here on Wednesday March 2nd, from 29 PCR samples, and two new cases were reported from Rapid Antigen Tests.

There are currently no patients hospitalized with Covid 19.

8,316 cases of Covid 19 and 6,623 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

67,452 vaccines have so far been administered here. 35,230 persons have received their first dose, while 29,152 have received their second. 3,070 boosters have been administered to date.