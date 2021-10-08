SVG now exempt from UK quarantine requirement

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been added to the list of countries for which travellers fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen are exempt from quarantine in England.

Fully vaccinated means that the persons must have had two doses of vaccine, the second of which must have been administered at least two weeks before the date of travel.

The announcement by the Government of the United Kingdom took place on on Thursday and comes into effect next Monday.

SVG was among 47 countries and territories removed from the red list of country to which quarantine requirements had applied.

The current red list of countries by the UK has now been reduced to seven destinations and territories.

Persons travelling to the United Kingdom from SVG are asked to note the following:

Full vaccination before travel to England

Before you travel to England you must:

book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test – to be taken after arrival in Englandcomplete a passenger locator form – to be completed in the 48 hours before you arrive in England

You will need to enter your COVID-19 test booking reference number on your passenger locator form.

When you arrive in England – fully vaccinated

After you arrive in England you must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2. If you will be in England for less than 2 days you still need to book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test. You only need to take the test if you are still in England on day 2. Should the traveller so wish, the Day 2 PCR test can be ordered by post and delivered and self-administered at the place where the traveller is staying. Day 5 or Day 8 tests are no longer required nor are self-isolation (unless the Day 2 test is positive). The requirements for entry into Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will generally be the same but persons are asked to kindly check the situation via this website.

Please visit this website for more information on the updated protocols and formal announcement by the UK Government.To book a test before you travel to the UK, visit this website.One caveat: the entry rules in the UK are subject to change on a regular basis. Therefore, it is important for travellers to check this website before travel.

Tags:COVID-19 in SVG