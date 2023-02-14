SVG now has three active cases of COVID19

Health Officials say two new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

The Ministry of Health says in its latest weekly update, that two new Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 123 people have died from COVID related illnesses.

9,589 cases of COVID-19 and 9,463 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 113-thousand 604.

Health Officials say 73,374 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,491 persons have received their first dose; 31,617 have received their second dose and 4,266 persons have received boosters.