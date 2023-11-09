SVG now offering Nigerian students tuition scholarships to All Saints University College of Medicine

Tuition Scholarships amounting to 10-thousand US dollars will be offered to Nigerian Students desirous of pursuing studies at the All Saints University College of Medicine in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, after being conferred with an Honorary Degree from the Bells University of Technology in Nigeria.

He said the scholarships will be offered to students from Bells University.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MEDICINE-TUITION.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves thanked the Bells University for bestowing him with the Honorary Degree, on behalf of the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo credit: All Saints University College of Medicine